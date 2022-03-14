Chargers Daily Links: Legal Tampering is here!

Good morning, Chargers fans!

Today marks the beginning of the NFL’s legal tampering window prior to the start of free agency this Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. PT. The legal tampering window is the two-day period prior to the start of the free agency signing period in which teams can begin to contact players and/or their agents to start negotiations on contracts that won’t become official until midday on Wednesday

After what had to be one of the most-eventful offseason weeks in recent memory, this week is sure to bring a lot more surprises as teams continue to shape their rosters into what they believe will put them on the quickest path to success ahead of the 2022 season.

What does this mean for the Chargers, specifically? Well, every NFL insider and their mother believes the Bolts aren’t done yet when it comes to reshaping their defense. They believe another big-time move is on the way and that could be for either a new cornerback (J.C. Jackson/Stephon Gilmore) or defensive tackle (Fletcher Cox).

Either way, sparks are going to fly today and they probably will continue for the foreseeable future. So strap in!

