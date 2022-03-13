Chargers extend K Dustin Hopkins

For the first time in what seems like a decade, there’s some positive kicker news coming from the Chargers

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Bolts are in the works to extend kicker Dustin Hopkins. The contract is expected to be finalized sometime this week.

After being signed by the Chargers in week seven of this past season, Hopkins converted on 18-of-20 field goals with a long of 50 yards. He also knocked home 30-of-32 PATs. His 88.2 conversion rate for the 2021 season was the second-best mark of his seven-year career.

The #Chargers are extending the contract of kicker Dustin Hopkins, per source. Should be finalized early next week. Hopkins made 30-of-34 field goals for Los Angeles last season. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 13, 2022

The Chargers, for too long, have been viewed as one of the worst kicker situations in the NFL over the past five seasons. Since 2017, the Chargers have had eight different kickers record a start for the team. That’s the most in the league during that span and it also doesn’t take into consideration when the team’s punter (Ty Long/Donnie Jones) had to step in for a few kicks due to injuries, either.

But all in all, this is a great move and rewards a player who came in off the street and performed admirably for a team that’s been desperate for some consistency at the position.