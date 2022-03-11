Chargers tender ERFA TE Donald Parham

Here’s some good news that should leave you all a bit warm and fuzzy on the inside.

According to Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus, the Chargers are tendering tight end Donald Parham, one of their exclusive rights free agents.

The #Chargers tendered ERFA TE Donald Parham Jr., per source. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) March 11, 2022

Parham’s 2021 season was cut short after he sustained a scary neck injury in the team’s home game against the Chiefs. On the play, Parham leaves his feet to make what looked like a diving touchdown catch in the back of the end zone. However, as he collided with the ground, his entire body froze up as the ball fell incomplete.

Parham would later send out some reassuring tweets from nearby UCLA Harbor Medical where he would be discharged before the end of the next day. Since the accident, plenty of Chargers fans have voiced their opinion on wanting Parham to return to the team if medically cleared. With this piece of news, it looks like everyone has gotten their wish.

Before the accident, Parham had recorded career highs of 20 receptions and 190 receiving yards. His three touchdowns tied a career-high he set in 2020.