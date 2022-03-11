Khalil Mack: The Chargers newest star by the numbers

The Chargers made their own share of waves throughout the NFL world when the news broke on the trade for Khalil Mack. It was an aggressive “win now” move that hasn’t often been seen during Tom Telesco’s tenure as general manager.

Now, the 31-year old will get the chance to pair with one of the league’s best in Joey Bosa.

For those short on time, he’s a quick and dirty on the Chargers’ newest star edge defender.

31

Mack turned 31 years old this past month on February 22. He’ll be the seventh-oldest player on the Chargers with the current roster.

4

Mack has been named to the NFL’s All-Pro team four times in his career. Three of them came on the first team (2015-2016, 2018) and his most recent in 2020 came as a second-team member.

15/23

During his sophomore season with the Raiders, Mack recorded a career-high 15 sacks and an incredible 23 tackles for loss. That season, he became the first player in NFL history to be named a First-Team All-Pro at two different positions in the same year.

4

Starting in 2015, Mack recorded four-straight seasons (2015-2018) of double-digit sacks with 15, 11, 10.5, and 12.5, respectively. From 2014 to 2017, Mack recorded another four-year stretch of at least 13 tackles for loss.

467

In his eight-year NFL career, Mack has amassed 467 total tackles in 117 career games played.

76.5/103

Mack has totaled 76.5 sacks and 103 tackles for loss over his eight-year career. His yearly averages come out to an incredible 9.56 sacks and 12.87 TFLs. That’s one heck of a career so far.

23

Mack has forced 23 fumbles in his career with 14 coming between the 2018 and 2020 seasons.

29

In 2020, Mack ranked fifth in the NFL among defensive ends/outside linebackers in run stop win rate at 29 percent.

5

Mack was the fifth-overall selection in the 2014 NFL Draft out of the University of Buffalo.

2016

Mack won the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year honor following the 2016 season where he recorded 11 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and a single interception.

6

In eight years, Mack has been named to the Pro Bowl six times. The only years he wasn’t voted to the event were his 2014 rookie season and this past season where he was limited to just seven games by a foot injury that required surgery.

2

Mack has scored two defensive touchdowns, both of which were returned interceptions.

40

At the 2014 NFL combine, Mack recorded an incredible 40-inch jump on the vertical while weighing over 250 pounds.

3

While at the University of Buffalo, Mack was named a First-Team All-MAC selection three times (2011-2013).