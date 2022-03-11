The Lightning Round Podcast Approved Free Agency Plan & the Khalil Mack trade

Garrett and Jamie were going to preview free agency and their plan of attack once the league is open for business but then the Khalil Mack trade happened toward the end of their recording. So. You hear their initial reaction to the Chargers trading for edge rusher Khalil Mack and then they continue their plan of what they would do in free agency to improve the Chargers roster. They start by breaking down Mike Williams new contract, re-signing the Chargers internal free agents they would like back next season and the outside free agents they would sign on the open market. It is the “The Lightning Round Approved Free Agency Plan.”

