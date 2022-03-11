Chargers Daily Links: Khalil Mack open thread

Good morning, Chargers fans! And what a fantastic morning it is!

The Bolts did the unthinkable when they made the move to acquire four-time All-Pro edge rusher Khalil Mack from the Bears in exchange for a 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 sixth.

While that sounds like highway robbery to some, the Chargers are in fact taking on the entirety of Mack’s three remaining years on his contract which totals over 63.9 million. However, even after taking on that burden, the Chargers still have the fifth-most cap space in the NFL. Expect more “all-in” moves to be made in an attempt to catch back up to the Rams who are coming off their recent Super Bowl victory due in large part to their similar “all-in” mindset.

This morning, let’s just keep the conversation rolling around yesterday’s events. Feel free to keep gushing about how gangster Tommy Telesco is for making such an aggressive move if that’s what you so wish. I definitely won’t be stopping you.

And now for today’s links.

