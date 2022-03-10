 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The internet reacts to the Chargers Khalil Mack trade news

Tom Telesco broke the twitters

By Matthew Stanley
NFL: Chicago Bears at Las Vegas Raiders Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Well, things certainly got interesting today didn’t they?

The Los Angeles Chargers are finalizing a trade with the Chicago Bears for Edge Rusher Khalil Mack. The news broke on twitter about an hour ago and the reactions so far have been spectacular.

The Chargers might be one of the best gift givers of all time after this.

Awesome to hear how much Mack respects Coach Brandon Staley already. Awesome to see them getting reunited.

“Welcome to the AFC West pal.”

Former Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz looks like he’s happy to be retired after this development.

The Chargers players themselves seem pretty hyped about this whole thing as well.

