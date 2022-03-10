The internet reacts to the Chargers Khalil Mack trade news

Well, things certainly got interesting today didn’t they?

The Los Angeles Chargers are finalizing a trade with the Chicago Bears for Edge Rusher Khalil Mack. The news broke on twitter about an hour ago and the reactions so far have been spectacular.

Chargers gift him Khalil Mack pic.twitter.com/djAZuRhJI1 — PFF (@PFF) March 10, 2022

The Chargers might be one of the best gift givers of all time after this.

From Aug, Khalil Mack on Brandon Staley as a head coach: "When he locked me in on football it was like it was all ball. I could kind of tell he had that head coach personna and it didn't surprise me at all that he went on to get a (DC) position and then now a head coaching job." — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) March 10, 2022

Awesome to hear how much Mack respects Coach Brandon Staley already. Awesome to see them getting reunited.

Russell Wilson left Aaron Donald to be greeted by Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack https://t.co/e3ft2yHhAJ — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) March 10, 2022

“Welcome to the AFC West pal.”

Bosa and Mack indoors on turf. Good luck — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) March 10, 2022

Former Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz looks like he’s happy to be retired after this development.

The Chargers going all in to maximize Herbert's rookie contract? HELL YES — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) March 10, 2022

Staley loves Mack from their time together in Chicago. I think the Chargers will continue to aggressively upgrade the defensive roster. https://t.co/2wI2oCNVOc — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) March 10, 2022

The Chargers players themselves seem pretty hyped about this whole thing as well.

Let’s MF Go — Derwin James Jr (@DerwinJames) March 10, 2022

Scary hours! — Keenan Allen (@Keenan13Allen) March 10, 2022

Things just got dangerous AFC west is going to be a movie



Welcome, @FiftyDeuce. — Drue Tranquill (@DTranquill) March 10, 2022