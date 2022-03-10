BREAKING: Chargers working on trade for All-Pro OLB Khalil Mack

You wanted an aggressive offseason from the Chargers? Well, here you go.

The Chargers are reportedly in the works to send a 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Bears in return for three-time All-Pro outside linebacker Khalil Mack. The 31-year-old edge rusher will be reuniting with two of his former position coaches in Brandon Staley and Jay Rodgers.

The compensation

During his three seasons under Staley/Rodgers (2018-2020, Mack collected 30 sacks and 29 tackles for loss in 45 starts. He also picked off a pair of passes and forced 14 fumbles. In Los Angeles, Mack will get the chance to team up with Joey Bosa on the edges as he looks to rebound from an injury-stricken 2021 season where he was limited to just seven games played. Despite the missed time, Mack finished the season with six sacks and six tackles for loss which would have ranked second and third on the team, respectively, this past season.

Since being drafted in the first round out of Buffalo back in 2014, Mack has been named a First-Team All-Pro three times while being voted to the Pro Bowl six times. In 2016, he took home the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year honor and was recently named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2010s.