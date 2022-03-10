Chargers Daily Links: Thursday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

A few more moves have been made around the NFL, most notably the deal that is sending Carson Wentz to the Commanders for a handful of day two picks in this year’s draft. After just one year in Indy, Frank Reich has apparently had enough.

This morning, the Raiders did some restructuring to offensive tackle Kolton Miller and running back Kenyan Drake’s contracts to save them roughly $14.5 million in cap space. With that extra coin, I truly hope they don’t become an opposing bidder for a player the Chargers desperately need to add in free agency.

The Raiders have restructured the contracts of LT Kolton Miller and RB Kenyan Drake, creating $14.525M in 2022 cap space, per source. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 10, 2022

Other than that, let’s just roll with an open thread this morning. Use it as you please.

