Chargers Daily Links: What free agent should the Chargers NOT pursue?

Good morning, Charges fans!

With the team looking like they’re going to be big spenders this offseason, it’s easy to imagine a world where Tom Telseco makes all the right decisions with his giant sack of coin. However, that’s not reality. Reality is usually full of bad or mediocre decisions with a few good ones sprinkled in throughout.

So I think it’s safe to say that while TT is likely to hit on a free agent or two, I want to know what free agents the team could be interested in that you personally believe is a move they should avoid altogether.

Are there any notably old players you’d rather pass on? Are there any one-season wonders that you believe aren’t the real deal just yet? Let me know in the comments below and don’t forget to give us your reasoning!

And now for today’s links.

