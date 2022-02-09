Chargers hire Tom Arth as Pass Game Specialist

The Los Angeles Chargers have hired Akron head coach Tom Arth to come be their Pass Game Specialist.

Arth nearly took a job with LA last year. He now reunites with Brandon Staley, who previously worked for Arth at John Carroll. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 9, 2022

Arth has an interesting history with the league. From 2003-2005 he was Peyton Manning’s backup for the Indianapolis Colts. After that he had a stint in NFL Europe before coming back to the NFL for a stint on the Green Bay Packers practice squad before spending some time in the Canadian Football League with the Toronto Argonauts, then finishing his playing career in the Arena League.

He then transitioned to coaching with John Carroll, including time as the Head Coach when Brandon Staley was the Defensive Coordinator. He went on to a Head Coaching job with Chattanooga and has been the Head Coach at Akron since 2019.

It will be interesting to hear and see how his role works with Shane Day, the Pass Game Coordinator. Day and Justin Herbert have a very close relationship and obviously have a good thing going with Justin building on his Rookie of the Year performance by starting in the Pro Bowl for the AFC.