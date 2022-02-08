The Lightning Round Podcast #258: 2022 Draft Show - Running Backs & Tight Ends

The Lightning Round draft podcasts returns with the NFL draft profiles and on this show the guys cover the running backs and tight ends in the 2022 draft class. They go over some of the top prospects, list their personal Top 5, also give some sleepers and possible fits for the Chargers including what round they begin looking for these positions in the draft. The running backs they cover on this show are:

Isaiah Spiller – Texas A&M

Kenneth Walker III – Michigan St.

Breece Hall – Iowa St.

Kyren Williams – Notre Dame

Kennedy Brooks – Oklahoma

The tight ends they cover on this show are:

Trey McBride – Colorado St.

Jalen Wydermyer – Texas A&M

Cole Turner – Nevada

Jeremy Ruckert – Ohio St.

Cade Otton – Washington

