Justin Herbert wins 2022 Pro Bowl Offensive MVP

The Pro Bowl definitely isn’t the pinnacle of competition, despite being filled with the “best” players from the NFL this season. However, it is still a chance to celebrate players who had a fantastic season of work.

Justin Herbert earned the starting role for the AFC as the AFC’s highest vote getter at the QB position. This was Herbert’s first Pro Bowl selection and just like his rookie season, put together a top level performance

Herbert used that opportunity to put together a stat line of 7 completions on 11 attempts, netting 98 yards, 2 Touchdowns and an Interception. Both of Herbert’s touchdowns went to Baltimore Ravens TE Mark Andrews through tight windows.

Herbert became the first Chargers player to win the Offensive MVP at the pro bowl since Dan Fouts in 1983.

I hope Justin has a big room for all of his trophies because he just continues to stack the hardware as he begins his career in the NFL.