2022 NFL Pro Bowl: How to watch, streaming, and more

The NFL’s 2022 Pro Bowl is set to kickoff this Sunday in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium. The game isn’t all that watchable now compared to year’s past, but it’s still a fun experience for both players and fans who made the trek to Sin City.

The Chargers have four participants this year in quarterback Justin Herbert, offensive tackle Rashanwn Slater, center Corey Linsley, and safety Derwin James. Herbert is slated to start for the AFC which means he’ll become the first Chargers quarterback in team history to be the AFC’s starter in the Pro Bowl.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the AFC is favored to win the all-star game by just one point. The over/under is currently set at 62.5.

2022 NFL Pro Bowl

Date: Sunday, Feb. 6

Kickoff: 12 p.m. PT

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

