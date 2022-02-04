2022 Senior Bowl names to know

The Senior Bowl practices are all wrapped up down in Mobile Alabama. There was plenty to take away from the all star practices and a bunch of men that made themselves some money during the week.

It’s valuable to look at the players in the Senior Bowl to build a list of prospects the Chargers might be interested in since, as we know by now, General Manager Tom Telesco loves to draft players from the Senior Bowl.

The Chargers have a few positions they could really use some help with and luckily the Senior Bowl is stacked at many of those positions this year. There will be some other articles diving into some of these names more in depth as the draft season progresses, but based on the positions of need for the Chargers, and the names of guys who stood out during the week, here are the list of players from the Senior Bowl I’m adding to my list for “draft prep.”

Offense

Offensive Line

Trevor Penning - OT Northern Iowa

Bernhard Raimann - OT Central Michigan

Daniel Faalele - OT Minnesota

Zion Johnson - IOL Boston College

Darian Kinnard - OT Kentucky

Max Mitchell - OT Louisiana

Ed Ingram - IOL LSU

Dylan Parham - IOL Memphis

Cade Mays - IOL Tennessee

Tight End

Tre McBride - Colorado State

Cole Turner - Nevada

Isaiah Likely - Coastal Carolina

Daniel Bellinger - San Diego State

Greg Dulcich - UCLA

Wide Receiver

Calvin Austin III - Memphis

Jalen Tolbert - South Alabama

Romeo Doubs - Nevada

Defense

Defensive Line

Travis Jones - Connecticut

Logan Hall - Houston

Perrion Winfrey - Oklahoma

Otito Ogbonnia - UCLA

Phidarian Mathis - Alabama

John Ridgeway III - Arkansas

Devonte Wyatt - Georgia

Neil Farrell Jr - LSU

Edge

Myjai Sanders - Cincinnati

Boye Mafe - Minnesota

Jermaine Johnson II - Florida State

Kingsley Enagbare - South Carolina

Sam Williams - Ole Miss

Defensive Backs

Alontae Taylor - CB Tennessee

Cam Taylor-Britt - CB Nebraska

Derion Kendrick - CB Georgia

Jalen Pitre - S Baylor

Coby Bryant - CB Cincinnati