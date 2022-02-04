2022 Senior Bowl names to know

The Senior Bowl practices are all wrapped up down in Mobile Alabama. There was plenty to take away from the all star practices and a bunch of men that made themselves some money during the week.
It’s valuable to look at the players in the Senior Bowl to build a list of prospects the Chargers might be interested in since, as we know by now, General Manager Tom Telesco loves to draft players from the Senior Bowl.
The Chargers have a few positions they could really use some help with and luckily the Senior Bowl is stacked at many of those positions this year. There will be some other articles diving into some of these names more in depth as the draft season progresses, but based on the positions of need for the Chargers, and the names of guys who stood out during the week, here are the list of players from the Senior Bowl I’m adding to my list for “draft prep.”
Offense
Offensive Line
Trevor Penning - OT Northern Iowa
Bernhard Raimann - OT Central Michigan
Daniel Faalele - OT Minnesota
Zion Johnson - IOL Boston College
Darian Kinnard - OT Kentucky
Max Mitchell - OT Louisiana
Ed Ingram - IOL LSU
Dylan Parham - IOL Memphis
Cade Mays - IOL Tennessee
Tight End
Tre McBride - Colorado State
Cole Turner - Nevada
Isaiah Likely - Coastal Carolina
Daniel Bellinger - San Diego State
Greg Dulcich - UCLA
Wide Receiver
Calvin Austin III - Memphis
Jalen Tolbert - South Alabama
Romeo Doubs - Nevada
Defense
Defensive Line
Travis Jones - Connecticut
Logan Hall - Houston
Perrion Winfrey - Oklahoma
Otito Ogbonnia - UCLA
Phidarian Mathis - Alabama
John Ridgeway III - Arkansas
Devonte Wyatt - Georgia
Neil Farrell Jr - LSU
Edge
Myjai Sanders - Cincinnati
Boye Mafe - Minnesota
Jermaine Johnson II - Florida State
Kingsley Enagbare - South Carolina
Sam Williams - Ole Miss
Defensive Backs
Alontae Taylor - CB Tennessee
Cam Taylor-Britt - CB Nebraska
Derion Kendrick - CB Georgia
Jalen Pitre - S Baylor
Coby Bryant - CB Cincinnati
