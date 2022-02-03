Senior Bowl 2022: Notes and Takeaways from Day 2

Back it again with some takeaways from Wednesday’s practice at the Senior Bowl. It was another exciting practice with plenty of players standing out, some of which would fit right in with the Chargers, in my opinion. I touch on three of them below.

Let’s get into to it.

1.) Oklahoma DT Perrion Winfrey brought the energy for the whole team

Among the defensive lineman on day two, Winfrey by far stood out the most when it came to both his play on the field and enthusiasm off of it.

Winfrey dominated the day in one-on-one drills with a combination of eye-popping explosiveness and masterful hand usage. When it came to team drills, Winfrey had a two-play sequence where he recorded a fumble recovery followed by a would-be sack of the quarterback.

The Second-Team All-Big 12 selection totaled 11 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks in his final year at Oklahoma. At 6’4 and 292 pounds, Winfrey has the picture-perfect build and skillset for what Brandon Staley’s defense wants at the three-technique.

@OU_Football DL Perrion Winfrey pops out of his stance and chooses violence #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/k0LNW9QHzb — Mike Spencer Hrynyshyn (@MikeH_Draft) February 2, 2022

2.) Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning bounced back just fine following underwhelming first impression

Of course we had to let you all know how Penning ended up after a first day of practice where he got his tail whipped on more than one occasion.

During Wednesday’s practice, he showed off a better executed plan for the pass rushers lined up across from him. He utilized his quick first step to get in the face of his opponent before they had an opportunity to execute their own plan of attack. Penning also showed to be a smooth mover in space. He glides well to the second level and used his frame to smother the smaller defender in his grasp.

Trevor Penning plays nasty in every drill lmao. He's doing his best to start a fight pic.twitter.com/qcMWWQrg5Z — Billy M (@BillyM_91) February 3, 2022

3.) North Dakota State’s Christian Watson has brought the whole package to Mobile

Watson is a true 6’4 wideout with reported forty times in the 4.4s. So far through two days of the Senior Bowl, many would tell you he’s been the best of the bunch. He’s been absolutely dominant in one-on-one drills where he’s already master the ability to block out defenders before making catches with his strong hands.

The massive wideout was named a Second Team FCS All-American following a senior year where he helped guide NDSU to yet another national championship. In the Bison’s run-heavy offense, Watson caught 43 passes for 801 yards and seven touchdowns. He also ran the ball 15 times for 114 yards and another touchdown.

If the Chargers decide to move on from Mike Williams this offseason, Watson is a mid-round prospect worth keeping an eye on.