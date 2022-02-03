Chargers Daily Links: Thursday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans! Today’s the day I go on a short sabbatical as I attempt to tear apart my home and put it back together in the span of a week. I’m going to do what I can to put up some Senior Bowl content while our guy Matthew Stanley also contributes to the coverage of the all-star showcase.

We’re keeping the discussion open today so feel free to discuss anything and everything that may be on your minds this morning.

For those who have been paying attention to the Senior Bowl, themselves, who are some players you think the Chargers need to keep an eye on? Drop them below and I may add them into our coverage for the next week.

And now for today’s links.

Derwin James took part in the skills competition at the Pro Bowl (Chargers.com)

Best of the Mic’d Up videos from the Chargers defense (Chargers.com)

Five DL/EDGE players who stood out on day two of the Senior Bowl (Chargers Wire)

Ranking the five best throws from Justin Herbert in 2021 (Bolt Beat)

Vikings expected to hire Rams OC Kevin O’Connell as next head coach (NFL.com)

The All-Brady Team (NFL.com)

How strong is Brian Flores’ lawsuit? (ESPN)

John Harbaugh will return to Michigan for 2022 (ESPN)

Which last place teams will make the biggest jumps in 2022? (CBS Sports)

Juju Smith-Schuster is likely to hit free agency in 2022 (Pro Football Talk)