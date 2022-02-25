Chargers Daily Links: Friday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

It’s a beautiful Friday morning here in the midwest...

*Looks out the window to see snow and zero degrees on the thermometer

Haha...well, it’s beautiful for some of us...

Another week of the offseason is officially in the books and we’re now that much closer to the beginning of this year’s free agency period which is set to commence at 3:00 p.m. ET on March 16.

I couldn’t be more excited for things to get underway, but there’s unfortunately still almost three week’s time between then and now.

Bummer.

Let’s just stick with an open thread this morning as we roll into this much-deserved weekend. Use it as you please! I’ll see you all next week!

And now for today’s links.

