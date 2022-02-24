Chargers Daily Links: Should the Chargers trade down in the first round?

Good morning, Chargers fans!

As of late, I’ve seen a lot of fan-made mock drafts where the Chargers trade down to acquire even more picks on top of the 11 they’re slated to have in late April. The biggest trade down would obviously be in the first round where the Bolts would give up the 17th pick to fall back anywhere from a couple picks to 10 or 12 slots. A trade back in the first round would likely garner an additional second-round pick and/or an extra pick on day three, as well.

So for today, I simply want to hear your thoughts on the Chargers trading back this year. It’s not something Tom Telesco has done all that often during his time as general manager, but it’s an interesting thought, nonetheless.

And now for today’s links.

Poll: What should the Chargers do with Mike Williams? (Chargers Wire)

An NFL executive doesn’t believe the Chargers will be aggressive this offseason (Bolt Beat)

Evaluating Uchenna Nwosu’s 2021 season with OLB coach Jay Rodgers (Chargers.com)

What will the Chargers run game look like in 2022? (Chargers.com)

A player from each team who could use a change of scenery (ESPN)

The Chiefs cut linebacker Anthony Hitchens (ESPN)

Free agency-buying power rankings (NFL.com)

Packers GM admits they want Davante Adams to stay in Green Bay but there’s a chance he leaves in free agency (Pro Football Talk)

USFL Draft tracker (Pro Football Network)

Eight star players who should be traded (CBS Sports)