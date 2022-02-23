The Lightning Round Podcast #261: 2022 Draft Show - Linebackers & Edge Rushers

The Lightning Round draft podcasts returns with the NFL draft profiles and on this show the guys cover the linebackers and edge rushers in the 2022 draft class. They go over some of the top prospects, list their personal Top 5, also give some sleepers and possible fits for the Chargers including what round they begin looking for these positions in the draft. The linebackers they cover on this show are:
Devin Lloyd – Utah
Nakobe Dean – Georgia
Damone Clark – LSU
Brandon Smith – Penn St.
Christian Harris – Alabama
The edge rushers they cover on this show are:
