The Lightning Round Podcast #261: 2022 Draft Show - Linebackers & Edge Rushers

The Lightning Round draft podcasts returns with the NFL draft profiles and on this show the guys cover the linebackers and edge rushers in the 2022 draft class. They go over some of the top prospects, list their personal Top 5, also give some sleepers and possible fits for the Chargers including what round they begin looking for these positions in the draft. The linebackers they cover on this show are:

Devin Lloyd – Utah

Nakobe Dean – Georgia

Damone Clark – LSU

Brandon Smith – Penn St.

Christian Harris – Alabama

The edge rushers they cover on this show are:

Aidan Hutchinson – Michigan

Kayvon Thibodeaux – Oregon

David Ojabo - Michigan

George Karlaftis – Purdue

Jermaine Johnson – Florida St.

