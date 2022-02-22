Chargers Daily Links: NFL relents on “bubble” structure for NFL combine

Good morning, Chargers fans!

Just a few days after there was a reported “threat” to boycott this year’s combine by a group of NFL agents, the NFL has agreed to relax their “bubble” restrictions which would have kept players from being able to freely meet with their coaches, trainers, and medical staff at the event. The biggest sticking point of the bubble was essentially that the NFL was making an already-detrimental environment even worse in the name of health and safety.

Now, every player may leave the secure areas of the combine at their own risk to meet while their team members (coaches, medical staff) are also now allowed within the secure areas as long as they follow the proper protocols.

What a big win for the players. If the NFL didn’t relent on these requests by the agents, this year’s combine might have been as much of a snooze as the latest dunk contest (It was seriously the worst in history).

Combine has been “unbubbled” for players in attendance, per a memo sent out tonight. pic.twitter.com/916Up4E8LB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 21, 2022

And now for today’s links.

