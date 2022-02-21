Chargers Daily Links: Chris Beatty staying in L.A. after not being selected for Vikings OC job

Good morning, Chargers fans!

With the news of the Vikings hiring former Rams passing game coordinator Wes Phillips to be their newest offensive coordinator, that means wide receivers coach Chris Beatty will not be the second coach to be hired away from the Bolts this offseason. After helping both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams set career highs in at least one category in 2021, it’s refreshing to know the group will have some continuity heading into year two under Brandon Staley.

Linebackers coach MIchael Wilhoite is another coach from the Bolts to interview elsewhere (Saints DC) but there hasn’t been any recent news on that in almost two weeks. After the job he did with Kyzir White this past season, Wilhoite is another coach the Chargers probably don’t want to see head elsewhere. Here’s hoping he’s back in powder blue after this offseason is all said and done.

And now for today’s links.

