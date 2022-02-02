The Lightning Round Podcast #257: Chargers Internal free agents - Keep or let go?

It’s time to kick off the offseason shows for the Lightning Round Podcast with an eye toward Free Agency; on this episode they cover all the Chargers internal Free Agents. They dive into the long list of the Chargers internal free agents and whether they would re-sign those players and if they think the team will re-sign those players. The list in order includes:
- WR Mike Williams
- LB Kyzir White
- EDGE Uchenna Nwosu
- DT Justin Jones
- CB Chris Harris Jr.
- DT Linval Joseph
- TE Jared Cook
- RB Justin Jackson
- WR Jalen Guyton
- OG Oday Aboushi
- EDGE Kyler Fackrell
- TE Donald Parham
- TE Stephen Anderson
- C Scott Quessenberry
- WR Andre Roberts
- CB Ryan Smith
- K Dustin Hopkins
- OT Storm Norton
- OG Michael Schofield
- OG Senio Kelemete
- QB Chase Daniel
- DT Christian Covington
- CB Trey Marshall
- CB Davontae Harris
- P Ty Long
- LS Matt Overton
Loading comments...