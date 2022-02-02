 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Lightning Round Podcast #257: Chargers Internal free agents - Keep or let go?

Garrett Sisti and Jamie Hoyle are back with a brand new episode of the Lightning Round Podcast.

By Garrett Sisti
It’s time to kick off the offseason shows for the Lightning Round Podcast with an eye toward Free Agency; on this episode they cover all the Chargers internal Free Agents. They dive into the long list of the Chargers internal free agents and whether they would re-sign those players and if they think the team will re-sign those players. The list in order includes:

  • WR Mike Williams
  • LB Kyzir White
  • EDGE Uchenna Nwosu
  • DT Justin Jones
  • CB Chris Harris Jr.
  • DT Linval Joseph
  • TE Jared Cook
  • RB Justin Jackson
  • WR Jalen Guyton
  • OG Oday Aboushi
  • EDGE Kyler Fackrell
  • TE Donald Parham
  • TE Stephen Anderson
  • C Scott Quessenberry
  • WR Andre Roberts
  • CB Ryan Smith
  • K Dustin Hopkins
  • OT Storm Norton
  • OG Michael Schofield
  • OG Senio Kelemete
  • QB Chase Daniel
  • DT Christian Covington
  • CB Trey Marshall
  • CB Davontae Harris
  • P Ty Long
  • LS Matt Overton

