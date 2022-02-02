Chargers Daily Links: What do you think of the ‘Washington Commanders?”

Good morning, Chargers fans!

The big news this morning is that the Washington Football Team finally announced their new team name, logo, etc., after a two-year waiting period. They wanted to break the news on the Today Show this morning but of course, the name was leaked on social media last night as it always does.

The Washington Commanders is the new name of the club in the nation’s capital.

The future of Washington football is here #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/MwkCLTkVAA — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 2, 2022

This morning, I want to hear all of your thoughts on everything. What do you think of the name? What do you think of their new logo and jerseys? Like most of their decisions, I believe they botched this one pretty hard. “Commanders” sounds like the generic college football team you played to begin your season in NCAA Football 13. It feels gross coming out of my mouth, even. That’s a name straight out of the XFL or AAF.

The jerseys are...fine. I think they’ll be worn for a few years before reverting back to their classic look similar to what the Bucs and Browns did in recent years.

So let me know what you all think in the comments below. Do you feel similar to me or are you actually a fan of the changes?

And now for today’s links.

Beat Writers Roundtable on which rookie will take the biggest step in year two (Chargers.com)

Senior Bowl day one winners and losers (Touchdown Wire)

Four standouts at CB/WR who shined at day one of the Senior Bowl (Chargers Wire)

Joe Burrow could end up smoking a cigar in Justin Herbert’s locker (Bolt Beat)

Tom Brady’s most memorable games against all 32 teams (ESPN)

The Broncos are up for sale (ESPN)

The Packers are moving on from their special teams coordinator (NFL.com)

The Bills promoted Ken Dorsey to offensive coordinator (NFL.com)

Five bold predictions for the Super Bowl (CBS Sports)

Washington will now be known as the Commanders (Pro Football Talk)