Chargers WR coach Chris Beatty interviewing for Vikings OC vacancy

So far this offseason, the Dolphins hired away offensive line coach Frank Smith from the Chargers while linebackers coach Mike Wilhoite has also had an interview with the Saints for their defensive coordinator position. On Saturday morning, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that now wide receivers coach Chris Beatty is being interviewed by the Vikings for their offensive coordinator vacancy.

#Chargers WR coach Chris Beatty is interviewing for the #Vikings OC job today, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 19, 2022

In Beatty’s lone season so far with the Chargers, he helped coach a pair of 1,000-yard receivers in Mike Williams and Keenan Allen. Williams had a career-high 76 catches and 1,146 yards. He also led the team with nine receiving touchdowns and a yards per receptions average of 15.1. Allen posted yet another 100-catch campaign, finishing with 106 for 1,138 yards and six touchdowns.

As a rookie, Josh Palmer settled in as a the team’s WR3 down the stretch, finishing the year with 33 receptions for 353 yards and four touchdowns, the third most scores by a Chargers receiver in 2021.