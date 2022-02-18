Chargers Daily Links: Should the Chargers draft another running back?

Good morning, Chargers fans!

It took most of the 2021 season for a running back not named Austin Ekeler to do much of anything to help the team. But when the team needed someone to step up, the oft-injured Justin Jackson came through in a big way.

After seeing what JJ did when given the opportunity, it’s easy to think the Chargers may have figured out their backup ball-carrier situation, but it isn’t ever that easy. As I said, Jackson has had one of the worst streaks of injury luck in the team since he was drafted in the seventh round back in 2018.

Can the Chargers risk investing in him going forward or are they better off looking elsewhere or do they...continue developing Larry Rountree and Josh Kelley? *shudders*

This morning, I want to hear all of your thoughts on this decision. Do you believe Jackson can continue holding down backup duties? Should the team sign a veteran in free agency? If they draft another back, which round would you prefer to see them target? Let me know below.

And now for today’s links.

