Chargers Daily Links: Wednesday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

I hope everyone’s week as been going swimmingly thus far. We’re keeping it simple this morning with an open thread so you all know what to do. Let’s attack the next few days (in whatever facet you need to) and head into another well-deserved weekend.

Enjoy the day and here are today’s links.

Watch a montage of all 35 sacks from the 2021 defense (Chargers.com)

Three free agents the Chargers could steal from the Chiefs (Bolt Beat)

Can the Chargers reach $100 million in cap space this offseason? (Bolt Beat)

What are the Chargers’ odds to win Super Bowl 57? (Chargers Wire)

Todd McShay’s latest 2022 mock draft (ESPN+)

The Vikings are set to introduce Kevin O’Connell as their new head coach on Thursday (ESPN)

Joe Burrow will not need surgery for injury sustained in the Super Bowl (Pro Football Talk)

Early MVP odds for the 2022 season (CBS Sports)

Nine teams with the biggest Super Bowl windows (NFL.com)

Is Sean McVay poised to step away from coaching in the near future? (NFL.com)