Chargers’ LB Coach interviewing for Saints’ Defensive Coordinator job

The Chargers may be needing to replace another coach this offseason, this time being the Linebackers Coach.

Chargers’ LB coach Michael Wilhoite interviewed for the Saints’ defensive coordinator job, per source. Wilhoite was an assistant coach in New Orleans from 2019-2020, and the organization likes him. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 15, 2022

The Chargers linebackers had mixed results this year. Kyzir White had a career year and really broke out for the Chargers. He finished the year with 144 tackles and 2 interceptions. He was all over the field for the Chargers and looked like the best defender on the field for much of the year.

On the other hand, sophomore Kenneth Murray regressed in a big way. He couldn’t shed blocks, he made poor reads, and was a liability whenever he was on the field.

It’s hard to tell which of these two opposite results had the most to do with Wilhoite’s performance as the Linebacker coach, but this is going to be an important position to fill if Wilhoite leaves, as the Chargers are very young at the LB position, and are in need of improvement.