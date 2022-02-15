With the Super Bowl behind us the Lightning Round Podcast has their eyes set on the upcoming 2022 offensive free agent class. They guys go through and handpick their personal favorites on offense and who they think are the best fits for the Chargers. They go down their Top 5 list, they explain each player’s market value and their personal philosophy with each position on offense when exploring the free agent market.
The Lightning Round Podcast #260: Top Offensive Free Agents
Garrett and Jamie talk about the best of the offensive free agent class.
