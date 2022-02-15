Chargers Daily Links: Did the out come of the Super Bowl change your draft wants for the Chargers?

Good morning, Chargers fans!

With the Super Bowl having come and gone, we have our final piece of evidence as to how the Chargers could possibly shape their team this offseason. When it came to both teams who played in the big game, both clubs possessed elite talent at three positions: quarterback, wide receiver, and defensive line.

Both team’s offensive lines were in the mediocre to average range with the worse of the two units seemingly costing the Bengals the game in the end.

After what we just saw on Sunday night, does any of that change what positions you believe the Chargers should target in this year’s draft? Is right tackle just as important? How much more of a priority does a wide receiver become should Mike Williams not return to the Chargers?

Let me know in the comments below if your mindset has changed at all based on what happened in this year’s Super Bowl and be sure to flesh out your reasons!



