Dolphins hiring Frank Smith to be their offensive coordinator

The Chargers will be losing a coach this hiring cycle after all.

After reports that he was interviewing with Miami earlier this past week, offensive line coach Frank Smith is reportedly accepting the Dolphins’ offer to be their next offensive coordinator. He becomes one of new head coach Mike McDaniel’s first major hires on his new staff.

The #Dolphins are hiring Frank Smith as their offensive coordinator, source said.



Most recently the #Chargers’ run-game coordinator/offensive line coach, Smith has a strong history of developing tight ends and OL — filling a big need in Miami. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 14, 2022

Smith spent one season with the Chargers under Brandon Staley where he helped develop and lead one of the best offensive line units in the NFL. Prior to the Chargers, Smith spent three seasons with the Raiders coaching their tight ends. Many credit Smith with the development and breakout of tight end Darren Waller.

To replace Smith, look for the Chargers to likely promote assistant offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett to the lead role. Sarrett coached with the Steelers for nine seasons, most recently spending the 2019 and 2020 NFL seasons coaching the offensive line before joining Staley’s staff.