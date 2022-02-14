Chargers Daily Links: Post Super Bowl Open Thread

The Rams managed to complete a come-from-behind victory over the Bengals on Sunday night to claim the first Super Bowl for the city of Los Angeles since both team moved to the star-studded city. Matthew Stafford overcame several costly turnovers and several more blatant non-calls by the refs to keep his team alive all night en route to winning 23-20 inside SoFi Stadium. Cooper Kupp was named the game’s MVP, putting quite the cherry on top of what was one of the best seasons for a wide receiver in NFL history.

We’re just going to continue to the conversation from last night as we roll into this new week. It’s officially the offseason. No more football that matters until September. Next up, the NFL combine in March and then the draft in late April.

And now for today’s links.

