Super Bowl 2022: Rams vs Bengals Open Thread

Finally, we’ve reached Super Bowl Sunday.

The Rams and Bengals will go to battle in SoFi Stadium to see who will come out on top following the longest season in NFL history. As of this morning, the Rams are favored by four points with the game’s over/under still sitting at 48.5.

If the Rams win, Sean McVay would become the youngest coach in NFL history to win the Super Bowl (36 years old). If the Bengals win, Zac Taylor will become the second-youngest coach (38 years old) in history behind only Mike Tomlin.

Also, if Joe Burrow can lead his team to victory, he’ll become the first football player in history to win the Heisman Trophy, a college national championship, and the Super Bowl. A win would also put him into the small group of players to win titles at both the collegiate and professional level, joining two other “Joes” in Namath and Montana.

A win for the Rams would put an emphatic period on the end of Matthew Stafford’s dramatic first season in Los Angeles. After toiling away in Detroit for well over a decade, he’s just one win away from hoisting the Lombardy Trophy.

You can’t write some of these storylines any better if you tried.

Enjoy the game, everyone. We’ll see you on the other side.