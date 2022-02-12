Dolphins interviewing Chargers offensive line coach Frank Smith for offensive coordinator

With the hire of Mike McDaniel as their head coach, the Dolphins went in a similar direction that the Chargers did a year ago when they hired Brandon Staley. Miami is looking to cash in on one of the best young coaches in the NFL who seemed to have been rising at an astronomical rate. Now that McDaniel is in place, the Dolphins are now looking to surround him with the best assistant coaches they can find.

One of the team’s first interviews for their vacant offensive coordinator position is going to Chargers run game coordinator and offensive line coach, Frank Smith. In his first year in Los Angeles, Smith helped turn around one of the NFL’s worst position groups into one of the best, albeit aided by an all-pro center signed in free agency and a future all-pro drafted in last year’s first round. If anything, Smith’s ability to keep the line performing at an above-average level despite losing his entire right side before midseason is probably his biggest selling point. He showed he could handle the losses and keep a competitive product on the field.

The #Dolphins are interviewing #Chargers run game coordinator/OL coach Frank Smith today for their offensive coordinator job, source said. Smith has a strong history developing tight ends and O-linemen, including turning around L.A.’s unit last season. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 12, 2022

In 2021, running back Austin Ekeler rushed for career-highs of 911 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. Quarterback Justin Herbert was also one of just two players in the NFL this season (Tom Brady) to throw for over 5,000 yards. He was also sacked just 31 times, sixth-least among quarterbacks who started all 17 games.

If Smith winds up getting the job in Miami, expect assistant offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett to step to lead the position group.