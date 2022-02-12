 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Interview with former Charger Akbar Gbajabiamila

This is a mini-episode of the Lightning Round Podcast.

By Garrett Sisti
/ new
San Diego Chargers 2006 Headshots

The Lightning Round Podcast talked with the co-host of American Ninja Warrior, the host of “The Talk” and former San Diego Charger - Akbar Gbajabiamila. During this fun and candid conversation they spoke about:

  • The meaning of his name
  • Crying after his very first football practice
  • Memories from the 2006 Chargers
  • His favorite story about former Chargers Head Coach the late Marty Schottenheimer
  • The impact of Greg Manusky
  • Something you may not know about his college and pro teammate Kassim Osgood
  • Getting his first NFL sack against Daunte Culpepper

and much more....

Join the Lightning Round Podcast Patreon!

More From Bolts From The Blue

Loading comments...