Interview with former Charger Akbar Gbajabiamila

The Lightning Round Podcast talked with the co-host of American Ninja Warrior, the host of “The Talk” and former San Diego Charger - Akbar Gbajabiamila. During this fun and candid conversation they spoke about:
- The meaning of his name
- Crying after his very first football practice
- Memories from the 2006 Chargers
- His favorite story about former Chargers Head Coach the late Marty Schottenheimer
- The impact of Greg Manusky
- Something you may not know about his college and pro teammate Kassim Osgood
- Getting his first NFL sack against Daunte Culpepper
and much more....
Join the Lightning Round Podcast Patreon!
Loading comments...