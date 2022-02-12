Interview with former Charger Akbar Gbajabiamila

The Lightning Round Podcast talked with the co-host of American Ninja Warrior, the host of “The Talk” and former San Diego Charger - Akbar Gbajabiamila. During this fun and candid conversation they spoke about:

The meaning of his name

Crying after his very first football practice

Memories from the 2006 Chargers

His favorite story about former Chargers Head Coach the late Marty Schottenheimer

The impact of Greg Manusky

Something you may not know about his college and pro teammate Kassim Osgood

Getting his first NFL sack against Daunte Culpepper

and much more....

