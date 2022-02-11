Chargers hold 13th-best odds to win Super Bowl in 2023

Yes, this year’s Super Bowl is just two days away, but the Chargers aren’t playing in it so I don’t feel bad at all for already setting my gaze on next season. In this case, we’re looking at the odds given by DraftKings Sportsbook on who they believe will win next year’s Super Bowl.

As of early February, the Chargers currently hold the 13th-best odds to win Super Bowl 57. Surprisingly, that’s just the third-best odds for a team from the AFC West. The Chiefs are tied with the Bills for the best odds (+700) while the Broncos are tied for eighth with the Baltimore Ravens.

The Broncos odds being so high here likely indicates that there’s a strong belief that Aaron Rodgers is headed to Denver this offseason. Otherwise, there’s no reason their odds would be that much better than the Chargers.

After looking over the top-20 odds above, what teams and/or odds stand out to you? Which teams should be higher/lower? Do you agree with the Chargers’ odds? Let me know as always in the comments below.

