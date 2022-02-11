Super Bowl live stream: Start time, TV schedule, How to watch Super Bowl 56

In a little over 48 hours, the Bengals and Rams will do battle in Super Bowl 56 in what has got to be one of the most unlikely matchups for the big game in some time.

The Rams have a shot to become just the second team — and second-straight team — to potentially win the Super Bowl in their home stadium after the Buccaneers did it a year ago. Currently, they’re favored by four points, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

In all honesty, I don’t personally know who I’ll be leaning towards to win, but either team has some great stories in that facet. After toiling away in Detroit for well over a decade, Matthew Stafford deserves a ring. On the other side, Joe Burrow being able to win a national championship at LSU and then a Super Bowl victory just two years later is one hell of an achievement.

This year also features one of the most star-studded halftime shows in recent memory with the likes of Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. It may not be everyone’s cup of tea musically, but the star power of these performers is incredibly high. It should be a setlist of classics from start to finish.

With that all said, here’s everything you’ll need to know to tune in to this year’s Super Bowl.

Game info

TV Schedule:

Date: February 13, 2022

Time: 3:30 p.m. PT

Channel: NBC

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kris Collinsworth

Live streaming: FuboTV

SB Nation Affiliates: Cincy Jungle (Bengals), Turf Show Times (Rams)

Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Weather: 85 degrees (Would be hottest Super Bowl in history)

Betting line at DraftKings Sportsbook: Rams (-4) O/U 48.5

