Chargers Daily Links: Justin Herbert chooses ‘the city of Los Angeles’ as winner of this year’s Super Bowl

Good morning, Chargers fans!

I’m back from my incredibly inconvenient house project to return just in time for Super Bowl weekend. Unfortunately, the project is taking much longer than expect but that’s what I get for agreeing to buy a “fixer upper” with my wife as our first home. I can recommend it for only those who have lots of free time and emotional fortitude! Now here’s to hoping I have a working bathroom before the big game kicks off on Sunday.

Of course, thank you all for hanging in there while I was away.

This morning, I thought I’d throw you all a clip from an interview Justin Herbert did with The Ringer’s Kevin Clark earlier this week. It was a fun conversation and I believe you’ll feel like you know the Chargers’ star quarterback a bit better when it’s over.

Slow News Day. Justin Herbert. His favorite show of all time is IMPRACTICAL JOKERS and he's such a dog person that he doesn't own a dog and owns a cat. This is the good stuff. pic.twitter.com/L18BglDLf4 — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) February 11, 2022

I think my favorite part of the interview was when Clark asked Herbert who he believes will win this year’s Super Bowl. Instead of picking either the Bengals or Rams, Herbert pointed at “the city of Los Angeles” which is one heck of an answer so he wouldn’t have to pick either team while still earning some points with the fans in L.A.

Check it out above and let me know what you enjoyed most in the comments below.

And now for today's link.

