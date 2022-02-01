Chargers Daily Links: Did the Broncos or Raiders improve more with their new head coach?

Good morning, Chargers fans!

Today, I wanted to get your thoughts on whether or not you believe the Broncos or Raiders improved the most immediately following the signing of their latest head coach. The Broncos are now led by former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett while the Raiders got their guy in Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Both are offensive coaches and you know each move was made in an attempt to keep up with the likes of the Chiefs and Chargers. Both coaches are also coming off stints with their former teams where they got the chance to work with two of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play this game. So which one will have the biggest immediate impact on their new team? Will Hackett help solve the Broncos’ lingering issues around their quarterback position? Does McDaniels take Derek Carr’s play to a whole other level after his notable 2021 campaign?

Let me know what you all think below.

And now for today’s links.

10 insights from Joey Bosa’s 2021 season (Chargers.com)

Three takeaways from the Chargers’ passing game in 2021 (Chargers.com)

Scouting report on potential Chargers draft target, CB Coby Bryant (Chargers Wire)

Four free agent running backs the Chargers should sign (Bolt Beat)

Josh McDaniels believes Broncos failure prepared him for Las Vegas (ESPN)

Tom Brady remains undecided on retirement (ESPN)

Cincinnati is closing all public schools for day after Super Bowl (Bleacher Report)

Most surprising Super Bowl teams in history (

The Vikings are flying in Jim Harbaugh tp interview on Tuesday (NFL.com)

Winners and losers from championship weekend (NFL.com)