Chargers Injury Report: Mike Williams will play vs. Dolphins, Derwin James doubtful

The Chargers just dropped their final injury report for week 14 and fans will be happy to see that Mike Williams is off the list entirely and is expected to be a full participant in this week’s game against the Dolphins. Williams hasn’t played since the first quarter of week 11 against the Chiefs after re-aggravating a high ankle sprain.

As for the remainder of the report, tight end Richard Rodgers is the lone player listed with a questionable tag.

In rather unfortunate news, a quartet of starters for the Chargers, including three on the defense, are listed as doubtful for Sunday night.

Derwin James, Bryce Callahan, Sebastian Joseph-Day, and Trey Pipkins all missed the entire week of practice and I don’t believe either of them are expected to play on Sunday night.

For the entirety of this week’s final injury report, check it out below.