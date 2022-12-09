What is the best Chargers game you’ve ever been to?

We all love this team. Which means it’s probably safe to say that anyone who is reading this has been to at least one Chargers game in their lifetime.

For this discussion thread, I want to hear all about the best/your favorite Chargers game you’ve ever attended. It could be for a number of reasons (the team won, a certain had a historical performance, etc.) but at the end of the day, all that matters is that the game left one heck of an impression on you.

Unfortunately for me, I’ve only been to one in my lifetime and that was in 2018 when the Chargers went into Jacksonville and laid a bonafide tail-whipping on the home team. In that 45-10 victory, Philip Rivers threw for 314 yards and three touchdowns while Austin Ekeler combined for 213 yards of total offense, including 101 rushing yards on just eight carries.

So what are you waiting for? Dive into the comments and let us know which game you’d pay good money to go back and watch for the first time.