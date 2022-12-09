Chargers fans see confidence in team hit new low after loss to Raiders

We’ve watched the confidence level in the team from fans go up and down repeatedly throughout the entire 2022 season. It may be a bit more enjoyable for those of you out there who enjoy the experience of a rollercoaster, but when it comes to me, I’ll pass on the motion sickness and everything else that comes with it.

Following the Chargers’ 27-20 loss to the Raiders this past Sunday, the confidence level in the direction of the team has hit a new low this year. As of the latest SB Nation Reacts poll, only eight percent of participants still claim some form of confidence in the direction of the franchise. The eight percent marks the lowest confidence has dropped since the Chargers’ blowout loss to the Seahawks in week seven.

With the way the team is trending as of late, a couple more losses this season, combined with missing out on the postseason entirely, could be the final nail in the coffin for any tangible amount of confidence in this club for the remainder of the 2022 season.