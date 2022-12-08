 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chargers Injury Report: Callahan downgraded to DNP, Williams upgraded to full on Thursday

The Bolts should have their top three receivers available against the Dolphins.

By Michael Peterson
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

For those who thought the Chargers’ time with their top three wideouts against the Chiefs was cut far too short, you won’t have to wait much longer if things continue on this pace.

Per the team’s Thursday injury report, Mike Williams was upgraded from a limited participant on Wednesday to a full participant. It’s the first full practice Williams has logged since week 11 prep.

As for the other changes on the report, it’s a bit of a balanced group of positive and negative news.

After being listed as a limited participant on Wednesday with a groin injury, Bryce Callahan was downgraded to a DNP. As for the players who began the week as DNPs, they all stayed that way for another day. They included Derwin James, Sebastian Joseph-Day, and Trey Pipkins.

However, on the brighter side, center Corey Linsley was upgraded to a full participant as he continues to come back from a concussion he sustained against the Cardinals. Kenneth Murray and Zion Johnson also were bumped from limited to full, as well.

For the entire Thursday injury report, check it out below.

