Chargers attempted to claim former Chiefs DT Taylor Stallworth off waivers

On Thursday morning, ESPN NFL insider Field Yates reported that the Chargers were also in on attempting to claim former Chiefs defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth on waivers. Stallworth ultimately was claimed by the Texans who owned a higher priority on the waiver wire.

This news shouldn’t come as a surprise as the Chargers are still one of the worst teams at stopping the run and continuing to try and reinforce that group is of the highest priority, especially as they push for a playoff spot over the next five weeks.

Several weeks ago, the Chargers signed both defensive tackle Tyler Davison and David Moa to the active roster and practice squad, respectively. The signings came after the Bolts lost both Austin Johnson and Otito Ogbonnia during their game against the Falcons. Since, Davison has played just 16 snaps on defense while earning an abysmal 28.6 overall grade by Pro Football Focus. Moa, on the other hand, has yet to see the field for Los Angeles.