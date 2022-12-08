Chargers Daily Links: Thursday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

The Raiders are back on the field tonight to face the other team in Los Angeles. It’d be sweet to see the Raiders lose against John Wolford and the Rams, but I’m not sure they have enough offensive firepower to get it done. Could still be fun to watch Aaron Donald get after Derek Carr though, right?

Anyway, we’re rolling with an open thread this morning. Use it as you see fit.

And now for today’s links.

The latest edition of the Chargers mailbag (Chargers.com)

Point spread and odds for Chargers-Dolphins (Chargers Wire)

Three Chargers who are locks for the Pro Bowl and two who are not (Bolt Beat)

Reflecting on the performances by the defensive backs in 2022 (L.A. Football Network)

Von Miller is out for the season after undergoing ACL surgery (ESPN)

30 draft questions from Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (ESPN+)

Quarterback power rankings entering week 14 (CBS Sports)

The Texans are going back to Davis Mills as their starting quarterback (Pro Football Talk)

Players making late surges for seasonal awards (Bleacher Report)

Three teams who currently do not have their RB1 on the roster (NFL.com)