Chargers vs. Dolphins Week 14: Nothing will be bigger than Herbert-Tagovailoa in primetime

The Chargers (6-6) and Dolphins (8-4) will face each other on Sunday night for what will be the the third time in the past four weeks that the Bolts will be playing in primetime, specifically on Sunday Night Football.

It goes without saying that the quarterback matchup between Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa will not only be the biggest headline in this game, but most likely the entire NFL, as well. Both of these passers from the 2020 draft class have had notable starts to their careers and there’s not doubt that the entire realm of social media will be buzzing the entire time their on the field.

Following this past Sunday’s slate of games, the Dolphins had opened as two-point favorites over the Chargers inside SoFi Stadium. That line has now moved to 3.5 points with the over/under sitting at 52.0.

Kickoff is scheduled for 5:20 p.m. on NBC.