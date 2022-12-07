Chargers Injury Report: Derwin James, Sebastian Joseph-Day absent from Wednesday’s practice

The Chargers just dropped the first injury report of week 14 and a trio of starters have been listed as non-participants.

Safety Derwin James (quadricep), defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee), and offensive tackle Trey Pipkins (knee) were all absent as the team got back on the practice field to prep for the Dolphins.

Five other players were listed as limited participants. They were cornerback Bryce Callahan (groin), offensive guard Zion Johnson (shoulder), center Corey Linsley (concussion), linebacker Kenneth Murray (hamstring), and wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle).

Lastly, four other players were included on the injury report but still clocked a full practice. They were wideout DeAndre Carter (quadricep), center Will Clapp (shoulder), cornerback Michael Davis (knee), and offensive tackle Jamaree Salyer (knee).

The biggest takeaways from this first injury report is that the health of Linsley and Williams is continuing to trend upward after missing the last week of practice. However, the DNPs tabbed for James and Joseph-Day like shed some doubt on the availability of two defensive captains.