Chargers vs. Dolphins: By The Numbers

The Dolphins are coming off a 33-17 loss to the 49ers, the latter of which played with a third-string quarterback for the majority of the game. An efficiently-called game by Kyle Shanahan on offense was instrumental in complementing their elite defense, which ultimately was too much for Miami to overcome.
This week, however, I don’t think the Dolphins will have to worry about having their opponent put on a similar performance. The Chargers are still hurting and they’re not getting any healthier before these two teams kickoff on Sunday.
Can the Chargers finally play above their circumstances and sneak out a victory over a true contender?
For the entire screenshot for both of these teams and how they’re looking on paper through 13 weeks, check it out below.
Chargers Offense
Total yards per game: 351.2 (13th)
Points per game: 22.7 (14th)
Passing yards per game: 266.5 (6th)
Rushing yards per game: 84.7 (31st)
Top Performers
Passing: QB Justin Herbert - 3,339 passing yards, 20 touchdowns
Rushing yards: RB Austin Ekeler - 589
Rushing touchdowns: RB Austin Ekeler - Seven
Receiving yards: WR Joshua Palmer - 612
Receptions: RB Austin Ekeler - 85
Receiving touchdowns: RB Austin Ekeler - Five
Chargers Defense
Total yards allowed per game: 371.7 (26th)
Points allowed per game: 25.8 (30th)
Passing yards allowed per game: 220.1 (19th)
Rushing yards allowed per game: 151.6 (29th)
Top Performers
Tackles: S Derwin James - 106
Tackles for loss: EDGE Khalil Mack - 10
Sacks: EDGE Khalil Mack - Seven
Passes Defended: CB Asante Samuel Jr. - Eight
Interceptions: CB Bryce Callahan - Three
Forced fumbles: EDGE Khalil Mack, S Derwin James - Two
Fumble recoveries: EDGE Khalil Mack - Two
Dolphins Offense
Total yards per game: 380.2 (4th)
Points per game: 24.9 (8th)
Passing yards per game: 290.5 (2nd)
Rushing yards per game: 89.7 (28th)
Top Performers
Passing: QB Tua Tagovailoa - 2,859 passing yards, 21 touchdowns
Rushing yards: RB Raheem Mostert - 573
Rushing touchdowns: RB Raheem Mostert - Three
Receiving yards: WR Tyreek Hill - 1,379
Receptions: WR Tyreek Hill - 96
Receiving Touchdowns: WR Jaylen Waddle - Six
Dolphins Defense
Total yards allowed per game: 344.0 (17th)
Points allowed per game: 24.1 (25th)
Passing yards allowed per game: 233.5 (21st)
Rushing yards allowed per game: 110.5 (9th)
Top Performers
Tackles: LB Elandon Roberts - 75
Tackles for loss: DT Christian Wilkins - 12
Sacks: EDGE Melvin Ingram - Six
Passes Defended: CB Xavien Howard - Eight
Interceptions: S Jevon Holland - Two
Forced fumbles: DT Zach Sieler - Two
Fumble recoveries: Three tied @ two
