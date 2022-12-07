Chargers vs. Dolphins: By The Numbers

The Dolphins are coming off a 33-17 loss to the 49ers, the latter of which played with a third-string quarterback for the majority of the game. An efficiently-called game by Kyle Shanahan on offense was instrumental in complementing their elite defense, which ultimately was too much for Miami to overcome.

This week, however, I don’t think the Dolphins will have to worry about having their opponent put on a similar performance. The Chargers are still hurting and they’re not getting any healthier before these two teams kickoff on Sunday.

Can the Chargers finally play above their circumstances and sneak out a victory over a true contender?

For the entire screenshot for both of these teams and how they’re looking on paper through 13 weeks, check it out below.

Chargers Offense

Total yards per game: 351.2 (13th)

Points per game: 22.7 (14th)

Passing yards per game: 266.5 (6th)

Rushing yards per game: 84.7 (31st)

Top Performers

Passing: QB Justin Herbert - 3,339 passing yards, 20 touchdowns

Rushing yards: RB Austin Ekeler - 589

Rushing touchdowns: RB Austin Ekeler - Seven

Receiving yards: WR Joshua Palmer - 612

Receptions: RB Austin Ekeler - 85

Receiving touchdowns: RB Austin Ekeler - Five

Chargers Defense

Total yards allowed per game: 371.7 (26th)

Points allowed per game: 25.8 (30th)

Passing yards allowed per game: 220.1 (19th)

Rushing yards allowed per game: 151.6 (29th)

Top Performers

Tackles: S Derwin James - 106

Tackles for loss: EDGE Khalil Mack - 10

Sacks: EDGE Khalil Mack - Seven

Passes Defended: CB Asante Samuel Jr. - Eight

Interceptions: CB Bryce Callahan - Three

Forced fumbles: EDGE Khalil Mack, S Derwin James - Two

Fumble recoveries: EDGE Khalil Mack - Two

Dolphins Offense

Total yards per game: 380.2 (4th)

Points per game: 24.9 (8th)

Passing yards per game: 290.5 (2nd)

Rushing yards per game: 89.7 (28th)

Top Performers

Passing: QB Tua Tagovailoa - 2,859 passing yards, 21 touchdowns

Rushing yards: RB Raheem Mostert - 573

Rushing touchdowns: RB Raheem Mostert - Three

Receiving yards: WR Tyreek Hill - 1,379

Receptions: WR Tyreek Hill - 96

Receiving Touchdowns: WR Jaylen Waddle - Six

Dolphins Defense

Total yards allowed per game: 344.0 (17th)

Points allowed per game: 24.1 (25th)

Passing yards allowed per game: 233.5 (21st)

Rushing yards allowed per game: 110.5 (9th)

Top Performers

Tackles: LB Elandon Roberts - 75

Tackles for loss: DT Christian Wilkins - 12

Sacks: EDGE Melvin Ingram - Six

Passes Defended: CB Xavien Howard - Eight

Interceptions: S Jevon Holland - Two

Forced fumbles: DT Zach Sieler - Two

Fumble recoveries: Three tied @ two