Chargers Poll: How confident are you in the direction of the Bolts?

The Chargers fell to 6-6 with five games remaining on their 2022 schedule. A loss to the Raiders all but made it a must that the Bolts win one of the next two games against the Dolphins or Titans if they wish to have a sure shot at the postseason. After that, their three remaining opponents currently own records of 4-8-1 (Colts), 3-9 (Rams), and 3-9 (Broncos), respectively.

This week, we’re passing on the extra questions and simply checking the confidence level of the fan base after the team’s latest loss. After losing to one of the lesser teams on the schedule, there’s no doubt the confidence level is likely to plummet, but we’ll see for certain on Friday when the results come in.