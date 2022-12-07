Chargers Daily Links: Bolts switch to powder blue jerseys for Sunday Night Football

Good morning, Chargers fans!

On Tuesday afternoon, the Chargers announced that they’re switching things up ahead of their primetime matchup with the Dolphins.

After originally planning to wear their royal blue alternate uniform, they’re making a move to the classic powder blues for Sunday night. In a later tweet, the social media team announced that they will move the royal blues to be worn the following week against the Titans.

gotta have the powder blues in primetime pic.twitter.com/izrqnZaO0U — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) December 6, 2022

And now for today’s links.

AFC playoff picture (Chargers.com)

What will the Chargers’ record be after their final five games? (Chargers Wire)

Chargers coaches made a painful mistake against Raiders (Bolt Beat)

Three coaching changes the Chargers must make to increase their chances at making the playoffs (Bolt Beat)

Jalen Hurts was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week (Pro Football Talk)

John Breech picks games from the week 14 slate (CBS Sports)

Five contenders that will face some of the toughest remaining schedules (NFL.com)

Baker Mayfield was claimed off waivers by the Rams (ESPN)

What’s next after the Titans fired their GM? (The Ringer)

Jimmy G is NOT done for the season after latest tests (Bleacher Report)